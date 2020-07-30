Suspect arrested in Waterloo shooting that killed teen

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A suspect has been arrested in connection to a Waterloo shooting that killed a 15-year-old.

Officials said the shooting happened in the 2800 block of East 4th Street at about 10:12 p.m on July 20.

Police said neighbors reported hearing gunshots and seeing someone on the ground, but officers were unable to find anyone there when they arrived. Afterwards they found out that the gunshot victim was at a local hospital.

Cortez Harrison, 15, died as a result of the injuries sustained from the shooting.

Police found out that Andre L. Collier, 33, was involved in this incident. A warrant was obtained for his arrest and officers in Haltom City, Texas took him into custody. He was taken into custody for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

The investigation is still ongoing.

