Stepped up enforcement for social distancing coming for Iowa bars, restaurants

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa is stepping up enforcement of mandates on social distancing and hygiene practices at bars and restaurants across the state.

The Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division (ABD) and Department of Inspections and Appeals (DIA) issued a joint release setting a 3-strike policy that could result in a bar or restaurant losing its licenses.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds proclamation requires bars and restaurants keep 6-feet of distance between tables and patrons and stop people from gathering together closer within 6-feet. Bars found in violation will receive a $1,000 fine for a first offense, restaurants will get a warning. A second offense will trigger a 7-day license suspension. A third offense would cause the bar or restaurant to lose all of its food and alcohol permits and licenses.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.