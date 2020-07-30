Some lingering clouds today, isolated showers possible south

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We are starting off with lingering clouds this morning and temperatures generally into the 60s and 70s. Our slow-moving front continues the trek south today and while the south zone can’t entirely be discounted regarding a shower chance, many of us will stay dry today. Plan on highs into the lower 80s. Look for highs around 80 tomorrow and Saturday as high pressure builds into our area. On Sunday, a strong cold front arrives from the northwest which could also lead to a chance of a few showers or possibly a thunderstorm. Next week, it’s going to feel like September around here as highs stay into the 70s with lows into the 50s.

