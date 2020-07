FORT DODGE, Iowa (KCRG) - North Linn is one step closer to defending its Class 2A title after pounding Northeast in the semi-finals on Wednesday, 10-1. The Lynx hit five home runs, two of them came from senior Grace Flanagan.

The Lynx will face Ogden in the 2A title game on Friday at 5 p.m.

