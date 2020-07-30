North Liberty Police Department moving in to new building after 15 months of construction

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The North Liberty Police Department is moving into a brand new building.

The nearly $5 million facility has been under construction since April last year, and the police chief says this building makes room for growth, both for the city and the department.

For police chief Diane Venenga, moving into the new building on North Main St. in North Liberty, it serves as an exciting moment to show a massive upgrade in space for her police officers. The new building is almost right across the street from the old building on W. Cherry St.

The department, that currently has 24 sworn officers, now has features that allow them to do much more work in-house. Some of those new amenities include new holding cells, evidence and forensics areas, a new gym and locker room for officers, but also some empty offices by design.

The facility was created for more space, allows for more growth in the police department, too. Venenga said as the city grows, now the department can grow with it.

“We have a lot of growth around North Liberty that they can continue to grow,” Venenga said. “I’ve always said I just see the vision that Cedar Rapids and the Coralville/Iowa City area is all going to be one, all connected. You’re not going to know where one city starts and one city ends. So there’s that potential for where we’re at for growth to continue.”

Venenga says even though they are moving in, there is still more work to be done. She is still anticipating about three to four more months of work before the facility is 100-percent ready to go to show the public.

The police department is hoping at that point, the novel coronavirus pandemic has slowed so that they can hold an open house and they can really show the public what years of planning, discussion, and construction has finally created.

