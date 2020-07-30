North Liberty city leaders host listening session to discuss social justice and racial equity

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The first of several listening sessions in North Liberty took place Wednesday, where city leaders and the community discussed social justice and racial equity.

Leaders said the point is to listen to the experiences of residents of color and marginalized groups of people, and come up with ideas to address barriers and inequities, as well as to gain insights into policies and practices that have disproportionately impacted marginalized people in the community.

Summer, a North Liberty resident, and her son, Quincy, who is Black, shared their experiences. They said one concern of theirs is over policing.

“I don’t think were being brutal to people or beating black people, but we just are not letting them live life without constantly being stopped. Quincy has been stopped four times more than I’ve been stopped,” Summer said. “How do you get people in the community to stop reporting black people living as suspicious, is my issue.”

“One thing I think we can do as far as like here directly is stop over policing the black part of our city,” Quincy said. “When you see it in your own community and you and your kids are just going to McDonalds, as white people, and you constantly see police in that area where black people dwell it doesn’t send a better message.”

Members of the police department and other city officials were on the session as well listening.

There will be five more listening sessions in the future. People can also reach out to city staff with comments or concerns they’d like to share.

