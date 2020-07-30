Mount Vernon loses nail-biter to Albia in state semi-finals

FORT DODGE, Iowa (KCRG) - Mount Vernon was hoping to make the 3A title game an all-WaMaC matchup against Williamsburg, but fell short against Albia in the semi-finals, 2-1.

The games was tied 1-1 until the bottom of the sixth inning when Abigail Martin hit a solo home run to give the Lady Dees a 2-1 lead. Mount Vernon had the tying run on at second base in the top of the seventh, but Albia ended the game with a 6-3-5 double play.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.