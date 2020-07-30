Mount Mercy University says it will release plans for reopening soon

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mount Mercy President Bob Beatty said it will release their plans for reopening the Cedar Rapids private college in the upcoming days.

Beatty said it is still awaiting information from the state and on athletics. However, he announced some classes will go online and the school will create a quarantine facility to house students who need to quarantine.

“They are obviously continuing their education in a very safe environment and healthy environment,” Beatty said. “Until they are well and recovered from the virus or they were not infected from the virus and were able to return to campus.”

The facility is in Cedar Rapids, but the school did not specify where it will be located. Mount Mercy will not require students to report if they test positive for COVID-19. However, it will ask students to tell the school about positive test results so they can notify those who were in close contact.

The school also announced it will require social distancing on campus and masks will be mandatory everywhere.

