Magnitude 4.2 earthquake shakes Los Angeles, but no damage

(KCRG)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A magnitude 4.2 earthquake gave the Los Angeles region an early morning wake-up call but no significant damage has been reported.

The jolt occurred at 4:29 a.m. Thursday and was centered in the northern San Fernando Valley. The Los Angeles Fire Department says a systematic survey of the city by ground and air units has found no significant damage or injuries.

The U.S. Geological Survey’s citizen reporting system shows the quake was felt widely in the Los Angeles metropolitan region. The agency says the quake triggered California’s ShakeAlert warning system and sent thousands of messages out to the region. 

