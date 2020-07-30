Local ER departments feeling the impacts of increasing gun violence in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The increase in gun violence in Cedar Rapids is impacting local hospitals as well.

“It does feel unusual,” Dr. Matthew Aucutt with Mercy Medical Center, said.

Aucutt has seen a multitude of illnesses during his time in the Mercy Medical Center Emergency Department, but this year in particular, the influx of gunshot wound victims coming into the hospital has been alarming.

“I’ve been with Mercy Medical Center since 2006 and this is the largest number of gunshot wounds I’ve seen to date in a year,” Aucutt said. “We don’t know quite what that is, we just know we’re seeing a lot more gunshots than we’re used to.”

This year to date, they’ve seen double the amount of gunshot patients come through ER than last year. Aucutt says he can’t pinpoint why the influx.

The Cedar Rapids Police Chief has said before that “hybrid gangs” can be attributed to the increase in shootings this year.

“The police department is notified when a gunshot victim comes into the department,” Aucutt said.

Cedar Rapids police were notified of two gunshot wound victims that came into Cedar Rapids emergency rooms in June and five so far in July. In three of the incidents, police noted the victim did not cooperate, three incidents are being actively investigated and an arrest has been made in one case.

“Major traumas, gunshot victims when they come in lots of times it’s all hands on deck, and we dedicate a lot of resources that can take away from other patient care if you are doing it a lot,” Aucutt said.

The hospital is not overwhelmed right now, but it has put a strain on them, especially with the ongoing pandemic.

“Everybody has to make sure they are using proper PPE, and using all the infection control precautions. It’s just a lot more work to see the same the number of patients and when you’re seeing more level one traumas, which requires more resources, it just puts more strain on the healthcare system,” Aucutt said.

Aucutt says COVID-19 precautions have helped with security. Typically after a gunshot wound victim arrives at the hospital, a crowd of loved ones follows, but those involved in the dispute also sometimes show up. Coronavirus measures have mitigated that retaliation threat and the patient can still have a family member present.

Whether 2020′s shootings are a trend or an exception, Aucutt says the hospital needs to be prepared.

“If that continues to rise, we might have to look at additional coverage or make some changes in the future,” Aucutt said.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.