July wraps up on a quiet and comfortable note

By Joe Winters
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - High pressure continues to build across the area pushing the rain to the south. Quiet and Comfortable conditions with lower dew points are the result. A brief warm-up into the lower 80s happens ahead of a cold front on Saturday. This front, which could generate a few storms, moves through Sunday. Behind it expect a September like air mass with highs in the 70s and lows dipping into the 50s. Have a great night!

