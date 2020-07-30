Advertisement

JetBlue tests UV device for disinfecting planes

Honeywell says the UV light system can clean the cabin of a plane in less than 10 minutes.
Honeywell says the UV light system can clean the cabin of a plane in less than 10 minutes.(CNN)
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - JetBlue is experimenting with a high-tech UV light system to keep its planes clear of COVID-19.

The system is designed by Honeywell to sterilize hospital rooms.

It rolls down the aisle aboard a plane like a snack cart.

Honeywell says the UV light system can clean the cabin of a plane in less than 10 minutes.

The cabin has to be empty before it can be used because the light is so powerful.

Clinical studies have shown UV light can reduce various viruses and bacteria, including coronavirus.

If the 90-day test is successful, JetBlue says it will expand the program throughout its fleet.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Rep. Gohmert tests positive for COVID before planned trip with Trump

Updated: 18 minutes ago
Gohmert, R-Texas, did not wear a mask at the judiciary committee hearing Tuesday where Attorney General Bill Barr testified.

National

Civil rights icon John Lewis is laid to rest in Atlanta

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
Civil rights icon John Lewis is laid to rest in Atlanta

National

JetBlue experimenting with UV light system to fight COVID-19

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
JetBlue is experimenting with a high-tech UV light system to keep its planes clear of COVID-19.

Our Town

Luxurious Hotel Grinnell beautifully combines past and present

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jay Greene
An old junior-high school flipped into a luxury hotel--you might feel like you're running late for class at Hotel Grinnell. But don't worry, you can rest and relax here!

Latest News

Local

Local ER departments feeling the impacts of increasing gun violence in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Taylor Holt
The increase in gun violence in Cedar Rapids is impacting local hospitals as well.

Coronavirus

Over 150,000 Americans have died from COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Over 150,000 Americans have died from COVID-19.

Local

Animal torture case in Jones County brings advocates to ask for stricter animal abuse laws

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Aaron Scheinblum
Some are arguing Iowa needs better regulations for animal abusers following an animal torture case in Jones County.

Local

Dubuque annual public art exhibit cancelled because of pandemic’s economic impact

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Dubuque's Art on the River exhibit has been cancelled because of the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. City leaders are hoping this will give them the opportunity to reinvent the exhibit for next year.

Local

Mount Mercy University says it will release plans for reopening soon

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ethan Stein
The school is still awaiting information from the state and on athletics. However, announced some classes will go online and the school will create a quarantine facility to house students who need to quarantine.

National Politics

Civil rights icon Lewis lauded as warrior at Georgia capitol

Updated: 2 hours ago
He spent more than three decades in Congress, and his district included most of Atlanta. Wednesday's service is part of a series of public remembrances for Lewis that began over the weekend.