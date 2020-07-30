Iowa City names three finalist for Chief of Police position
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City has announced the three finalist for the position of Chief of Police.
The finalists are:
Jason Lando: Commander, Pittsburgh Bureau of Police
- Served in the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police since 2000; Commander since 2014
- Graduated with a Masters of Science in Legal Studies from California University of Pennsylvania in 2017
- Bachelors of Science in Emergency Medicine Management from University of Pittsburgh in 2001
- Full resume
Dustin Liston: Lieutenant, El Paso Police Department
- Served in the El Paso Police Department since 1998; Lieutenant since 2014
- Graduate with a Masters of Science in Criminal Justice from Sul Ross State University in 2016
- Bachelors of Arts in Psychology and Sociology from University of Iowa in 1997
- Full resume
Jeremy Logan: Chief, Oelwein Police Department
- Served in Oelwein Police Department since 1993; Chief since 2002
- Currently enrolled in Criminal Justice Leadership Masters program at Waldorf University
- Bachelors of Applied Science in Criminal Justice Administration from Waldorf University in 2016
- Full resume
One of these candidates will replace former Police Chief Jody Matherly who retired in February after a 37-year career in law enforcement. He served as Iowa City’s police chief for three years.
The city said it will announce details, including a meet and greet event, at a later date.
Residents can submit feedback on the candidates by emailing policechiefsearch@iowa-city.org.
For more information visit icgov.org/PoliceChiefSearch.
