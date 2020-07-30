Iowa City names three finalist for Chief of Police position

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City has announced the three finalist for the position of Chief of Police.

The finalists are:

Jason Lando: Commander, Pittsburgh Bureau of Police

Served in the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police since 2000; Commander since 2014

Graduated with a Masters of Science in Legal Studies from California University of Pennsylvania in 2017

Bachelors of Science in Emergency Medicine Management from University of Pittsburgh in 2001

Dustin Liston: Lieutenant, El Paso Police Department

Served in the El Paso Police Department since 1998; Lieutenant since 2014

Graduate with a Masters of Science in Criminal Justice from Sul Ross State University in 2016

Bachelors of Arts in Psychology and Sociology from University of Iowa in 1997

Jeremy Logan: Chief, Oelwein Police Department

Served in Oelwein Police Department since 1993; Chief since 2002

Currently enrolled in Criminal Justice Leadership Masters program at Waldorf University

Bachelors of Applied Science in Criminal Justice Administration from Waldorf University in 2016

One of these candidates will replace former Police Chief Jody Matherly who retired in February after a 37-year career in law enforcement. He served as Iowa City’s police chief for three years.

The city said it will announce details, including a meet and greet event, at a later date.

Residents can submit feedback on the candidates by emailing policechiefsearch@iowa-city.org.

For more information visit icgov.org/PoliceChiefSearch.

