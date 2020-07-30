Home school applications at Waterloo Schools available

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Parents and guardians who choose to home school their children for the 2020-2021 school year can contact Waterloo Schools for an application.

This is for parents\guardians who want to homeschool with the Competent Private Instruction (CPI). Form A can also be printed out from the school’s website under “Home School.” The forms will need to be filled out for each child.

Parents can also choose to dual-enroll their child, which would allow the children to participate in one or more courses or extracurricular activities.

Applications are due at the Education Service Center by September 1. The forms will be due before the school year starts on August 24 if the parent chooses the dual enrollment option.

