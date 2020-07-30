Holy Family Schools to start year outside

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Holy Family Schools, in Cedar Rapids, says it will hold classes outside to start the school year.

The private district says it has 20 outdoor spaces for preschool through 8th-grade students. The district says it won’t be exclusively outdoors, but do plan to use those spaces as much as possible.

School leaders say they do have other mitigation efforts in place but haven’t gone into detail on what those are. Holy Family has not said how long the outdoor classes will last before students are moved to a different format of learning.

