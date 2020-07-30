Holy Family School System to hold classes outside this fall

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Holy Family Catholic School System said it plans to move classes outside when they resume this fall.

School leaders said the decision was influenced by several studies that suggest COVID-19 doesn’t spread outdoors.

With that in mind, Holy Family is making 20 spaces outside for preschool through 8th grade classes so it can open for a full return to in-person learning.

However, leaders said classes won’t be exclusively outdoors, but there are also plans in place for mitigating health risks.

