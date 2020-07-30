Hole in mask, social distancing among suggestions for high school band and choir students

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Social distancing, face masks when not performing and ventilating rooms well are all suggestions that the Iowa High School Music Association released Wednesday on how band and choir students can stay safe as school starts back up.

The guidance says schools could use gyms and auditoriums to make sure members are spaced 6 feet apart. The association asks for masks to be worn into rehearsal rooms and minimize talking when students are not wearing a mask. It also suggests cutting a small slit in the mask for instrument mouthpieces, if possible. Also, have doors open at the beginning and end of class to minimize touching of door handles and use a HEPA air filter in the HVAC system which cleans the air every hour. And the association warns against sharing sheet music and music stands.

The CDC says the coronavirus can stay on instruments made of brass for up to five days, wood up to four days, and plastic up to three days. Research also shows micro droplets can stay in the air for more than 20 minutes.

