Hempstead knocks out City High 7-6 after chaotic walk-off single, advances to 4A semis

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque Hempstead Mustangs defeated the City High Little Hawks 7-6 on Wednesday afternoon to advance to the 4A semifinal round. With the loss, the Little Hawks end their season with a 11-9 record.

City High started the scoring in the first inning after Gable Mitchell brought home a run while grounding out to shortstop. The Mustangs enthusiastically responded, scoring five runs in two innings.

Logan Rundle knocked a base hit down the left-field line for a double to tie up the game and Max Pins followed with a sacrifice fly moments later to give Hempstead the lead. Pins wasn’t done, registering two more RBIs after a bases loaded double in the second inning.

City High chipped away at the lead, scoring one run in the top of the fifth inning and two in the top of the sixth inning. In the seventh, the Little Hawks tied the game after Carter Seaton grounded to shortstop, but the throw to first was too short and the ball ended up in the Mustang dugout allowing the runner from second to score.

Moments later with the bases loaded, Cade Obermueller stayed patient at the plate and drew a walk, giving City High a 6-5 lead.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Mustangs had the bases loaded and two outs and Andreu Walker hit a pop fly that stayed in the air for seven seconds. Three defenders had trouble tracking the ball, which dropped in shallow left field. All the Mustang baserunners were running on contact and Zach Sabers was able to slide home to win the game.

Hempstead advances to the 4A semifinal round and will take on the winner of Pleasant Valley and Ankeny.

