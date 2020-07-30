Advertisement

Hempstead knocks out City High 7-6 after chaotic walk-off single, advances to 4A semis

Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque Hempstead Mustangs defeated the City High Little Hawks 7-6 on Wednesday afternoon to advance to the 4A semifinal round. With the loss, the Little Hawks end their season with a 11-9 record.

City High started the scoring in the first inning after Gable Mitchell brought home a run while grounding out to shortstop. The Mustangs enthusiastically responded, scoring five runs in two innings.

Logan Rundle knocked a base hit down the left-field line for a double to tie up the game and Max Pins followed with a sacrifice fly moments later to give Hempstead the lead. Pins wasn’t done, registering two more RBIs after a bases loaded double in the second inning.

City High chipped away at the lead, scoring one run in the top of the fifth inning and two in the top of the sixth inning. In the seventh, the Little Hawks tied the game after Carter Seaton grounded to shortstop, but the throw to first was too short and the ball ended up in the Mustang dugout allowing the runner from second to score.

Moments later with the bases loaded, Cade Obermueller stayed patient at the plate and drew a walk, giving City High a 6-5 lead.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Mustangs had the bases loaded and two outs and Andreu Walker hit a pop fly that stayed in the air for seven seconds. Three defenders had trouble tracking the ball, which dropped in shallow left field. All the Mustang baserunners were running on contact and Zach Sabers was able to slide home to win the game.

Hempstead advances to the 4A semifinal round and will take on the winner of Pleasant Valley and Ankeny.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Hempstead tops City High after walk-off single

Updated: 1 hour ago

Sports

North Linn blasts past Northeast, back in championship game

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Josh Christensen
North Linn hit five home runs to defeat Northeast in the state semi-finals.

Sports

Clarksville shuts out Lisbon in 1A semi-final

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Josh Christensen
Clarksville pitched a shutout against Lisbon in the 1A semi-finals.

Sports

Mount Vernon loses nail-biter to Albia in state semi-finals

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Josh Christensen
Mount Vernon lost to Albia in the state semi-finals, 2-1.

Latest News

Sports

Williamsburg upsets 3-time defending state champion Davenport Assumption

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Josh Christensen
Williamsburg advanced to the 3A championship game after beating three-time defending state champion Davenport Assumption.

Sports

Cedar Falls ends season in quarterfinal round, falls to Johnston 11-7

Updated: 4 hours ago
With the win, the Dragons advance to the semifinal round while the Tigers close their season at 7-2.

Sports

Cedar Falls loses to Johnston in 4A quarterfinal

Updated: 4 hours ago

Sports

Kennedy shuts out Muscatine, advances to 5A title game

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Josh Christensen
Cedar Rapids Kennedy advanced to the Class 5A title game after beating Muscatine, 9-0.

Sports

Dallas Center-Grimes knocks out Benton Community in pitchers dual

Updated: 23 hours ago
The Dallas Center-Grimes Mustangs defeated the Benton Community Bobcats 1-0 on Tuesday afternoon to advance to the 3A semifinal round.

Sports

CCA falls to Norwalk 4-3

Updated: 23 hours ago
The CCA Clippers were defeated by Norwalk 4-3 on Tuesday afternoon, eliminating them from the state tournament.