Group of physicians, others, set to deliver letter to Gov. Reynolds asking for mask mandate

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A group of physicians and advanced practice providers have signed onto an open letter calling for a mask mandate in Iowa, which will be given to Gov. Kim Reynolds.

The group, which includes 290 people so far, posted the open letter on a website called A Prescription for Iowa. It parallels another letter penned by the Iowa Medical Society and others that also called for a statewide mask mandate.

“In light of the convincing scientific evidence surrounding public use of face coverings, we as physicians are now compelled to take a stand and call for more effective public health policy to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. This is about using science to protect the lives of our patients, friends, and family in Iowa. This is not about politics,” Dr. Austin Baeth, an internal medicine physician in Des Moines and organizer of the physician group, said, in a statement.

Reynolds has consistently wanted Iowans to take personal responsibility for stopping the spread, encouraging mask usage but not mandating it. Her office has asserted that local communities do not have the legal authority to enforce a mask mandate.

