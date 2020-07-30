Group holds first of many “Peace Walks” to bring light to youth violence

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The people who started the Black Lives Matter protests in Waterloo formed another group to march, but this time it’s for peace within the city.

This movement comes after the shooting death of 15-year-old Cortez Harrison. The shooting happened last Monday night in the 2800 block of East 4th street in Waterloo. Harrison died of multiple gunshot wounds. No one has been arrested.

The group held its first march in that same area where the shooting happened where dozens of family and friends walked to end the violence.

“I just didn’t think it was real,” Develle Rambus of Waterloo.

Rambus struggled to talk about his young friend. He had known Harrison since elementary school and often played basketball with him.

“I don’t think I can do this,” Rambus said.

Organizers for the Black Lives Matter marches said they wanted to form a new group to shed light on this issue of youth violence. They said they wanted changes in police policy but also want to bring the community together.

“We are not a group against the police department,” Kevin Mccullough, one of the organizers, said. “We are a group against police violence and we’re a group that wants to help ourselves as well.”

Mccullough said the grassroots group doesn’t yet have a name. As a father of five himself, he wants to show there are other opportunities within the community rather than resorting to violence.

“The pain the family is going through right now,” Mccullough said. “There’s a lot of emotions that I feel for the loss of his family. They have so many unanswered questions that will never get answered. They have so many of them and we need to let them know that we have their backs.”

It’s a change he hopes will keep shootings and other types of violence out of their neighborhoods.

“Something needs to be done,” Rambus said. “We need to come together and stop killing each other.”

The group plans to hold several marches in different parts of the city in the upcoming weeks.

The Cedar Valley Crimes Stoppers and the Waterloo Police Department are asking the community for any information they might have in the shooting.

