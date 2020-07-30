Advertisement

Gov. Reynolds gives additional guidance for returning to schools this fall

Gov. Kim Reynolds at a COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Gov. Reynolds announced Thursday additional guidance for schools as students and educators prepare to return to class this fall.

The guidance includes a checklist for educators to assist them with maintaining health and safety guidelines. It will also help them determine how to handle the situation when a student tests positive for COVID-19.

It would start with a notification to public health officials. The student and anyone who came into close contact with them would be quarantined for 14 days. Health officials would work with the school and families to determine who was exposed.

Iowa Department of Education Director Ann Lebo said she met with hundreds of school leaders last week. She said if the county’s positivity rate is higher than 15 percent, a remote learning plan may be requested for up to two weeks.

Gov. Reynolds and State Epidemiologist Dr. Caitlin Pedati again emphasized that children under 18 in Iowa make up only 6 percent of reported cases and that children are not found to be responsible for the spread of the virus.

They also emphasized preventative measures like consistent use of face masks, social distancing, hand washing and staying home when sick.

