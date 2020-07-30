Advertisement

Dubuque’s Southwest Arterial expected to be completed by September

By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque’s Southwest Arterial is expected to be open by September 1.

City officials had originally hoped the $160 million project would be ready by the first week of August. However, Bob Schiesl, Dubuque’s assistant city engineer, said they want to wait until it is 100 percent complete to open.

“The first week of August that we have been saying was really just kind of a target,” Schiesl said. “At the end of a project like this there are a lot of details, a lot of things that need to be wrapped up, but we are getting close.”

As of now, the only thing that is not completed is the middle interchange.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony has been canceled because of the pandemic, but they have come up with a Plan B.

”Our talented staff in the city are going to be creating kind of a grand opening or ribbon cutting video that we will be sharing with everybody to commemorate the historic achievement,” he said.

He mentioned the project continues to be the city’s main transportation priority.

