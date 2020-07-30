Advertisement

Dubuque annual public art exhibit cancelled because of pandemic’s economic impact

By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Mississippi Riverwalk gets filled with artwork every summer as part of the Art on the River exhibition, but this year, because of the pandemic’s economic impact, the event will not be able to celebrate its 15th anniversary.

Jenni Petersen-Brant, the city’s Arts & Cultural Affairs Coordinator, said Dubuque has not been part of an economic stimulus relief package. That, plus the significant economic impact of the pandemic, are the reasons behind canceling Art on the River.

”We are also experiencing those budget issues really having a lot to do with tax revenues that would normally be coming into the city of Dubuque, which is normally how Art on the River is paid for,” Petersen-Brant said. “It has really just been a matter of prioritizing what we are able to do.”

Petersen-Brant mentioned Art on the River was towards the bottom of the list of things where funding could go towards. She said, though, there is a silver lining to not being able to celebrate the exhibition’s 15th anniversary.

”With it being canceled, we have the opportunity to step back and pause and think about the program, to think about how we want to expand outreach into the community,” Petersen-Brant said. “We are looking at ideas of how we more fully engage the youth in the Dubuque community and participating.”

Petersen-Brant mentioned there is potential to turn it into a sponsor or donor-supported event instead of having to rely on tax revenues.

”As we look ahead at ongoing budget concerns we think that this has the potential to be that, so we are really looking forward to partnering with businesses and individuals to develop those sponsorships,” Petersen-Brant said.

Even though the exhibition will not happen, there is still going to be some art on the riverwalk. That is because five of last year’s exhibitors have decided to leave their artwork here for one more year.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Our Town

Luxurious Hotel Grinnell beautifully combines past and present

Updated: moments ago
|
By Jay Greene
An old junior-high school flipped into a luxury hotel--you might feel like you're running late for class at Hotel Grinnell. But don't worry, you can rest and relax here!

Local

Local ER departments feeling the impacts of increasing gun violence in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Taylor Holt
The increase in gun violence in Cedar Rapids is impacting local hospitals as well.

Local

Animal torture case in Jones County brings advocates to ask for stricter animal abuse laws

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Aaron Scheinblum
Some are arguing Iowa needs better regulations for animal abusers following an animal torture case in Jones County.

Local

Mount Mercy University says it will release plans for reopening soon

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Ethan Stein
The school is still awaiting information from the state and on athletics. However, announced some classes will go online and the school will create a quarantine facility to house students who need to quarantine.

Latest News

News

Our Town: Hotel Grinnell captures spirit of town and former school

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Converted from a former school, Hotel Grinnell keeps true to its roots while honoring the community.

News

Cedar Rapids ER doctor says he's never seen more gunshot victims

Updated: 54 minutes ago
A local emergency room doctor has been alarmed by the trend he's seen in the increase in gunshot wound victims.

News

Jones County animal abuse incident shows some odd facets of Iowa law

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Jones County animal abuse case leads to some unusual circumstances, and some say even new laws don't go far enough to protect animals.

News

Marion Hy-Vee, Fareway hold Juice Box Drive

Updated: 1 hour ago
Local grocery stores in Marion are holding a Juice Box Drive.

News

Dubuque cancels Art on the River amid coronavirus concerns

Updated: 1 hour ago
An annual art tradition in Dubuque is the latest to be canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

News

Arrest made in Des Moines triple homicide

Updated: 1 hour ago
An arrest was made in connection with a Des Moines triple homicide.