Dubuque annual public art exhibit cancelled because of pandemic’s economic impact

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Mississippi Riverwalk gets filled with artwork every summer as part of the Art on the River exhibition, but this year, because of the pandemic’s economic impact, the event will not be able to celebrate its 15th anniversary.

Jenni Petersen-Brant, the city’s Arts & Cultural Affairs Coordinator, said Dubuque has not been part of an economic stimulus relief package. That, plus the significant economic impact of the pandemic, are the reasons behind canceling Art on the River.

”We are also experiencing those budget issues really having a lot to do with tax revenues that would normally be coming into the city of Dubuque, which is normally how Art on the River is paid for,” Petersen-Brant said. “It has really just been a matter of prioritizing what we are able to do.”

Petersen-Brant mentioned Art on the River was towards the bottom of the list of things where funding could go towards. She said, though, there is a silver lining to not being able to celebrate the exhibition’s 15th anniversary.

”With it being canceled, we have the opportunity to step back and pause and think about the program, to think about how we want to expand outreach into the community,” Petersen-Brant said. “We are looking at ideas of how we more fully engage the youth in the Dubuque community and participating.”

Petersen-Brant mentioned there is potential to turn it into a sponsor or donor-supported event instead of having to rely on tax revenues.

”As we look ahead at ongoing budget concerns we think that this has the potential to be that, so we are really looking forward to partnering with businesses and individuals to develop those sponsorships,” Petersen-Brant said.

Even though the exhibition will not happen, there is still going to be some art on the riverwalk. That is because five of last year’s exhibitors have decided to leave their artwork here for one more year.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.