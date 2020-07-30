Domestic Violence Intervention Program sees 28% increase in calls for help since May

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A nonprofit that helps survivors of domestic violence says they have seen a surge in calls, and it is leaving a group in Iowa City to figure out how to best handle the number of people calling for help.

The United Nations has called the increase in domestic violence instances worldwide “the shadow pandemic,” as the novel coronavirus has left more people at home and in potentially dangerous situations with an abuser.

Leaders with the Domestic Violence Intervention Program in Iowa City say once the coronavirus pandemic started to close businesses down, they expected the number of phone calls that they received to level off and slow down, too. Since May, as things started to reopen, the number of calls for help has increased significantly.

According to DVIP, while people may not ring the doorbell at its Iowa City office, many are calling the phone lines. Leaders say calls are up 28% compared to when the pandemic first began.

Staff had expected when COVID-19 began to spread in eastern Iowa, it meant they would likely not reach the total number of people they helped last year. During the last fiscal year for the group, they served about 1,900 people.

Because of the increase over the last three months, staff now say just about match last year’s mark, as they have now taken more than 1,875 calls.

“As things began to open up, people began to move around, the weather got nicer so you could maybe make that phone call while you were out on a walk alone, not necessarily isolated in your home as much,” said Alta Medea-Peters, the Director of Community Engagement for DVIP. “As people started to return to work, there was more space for victims to reach out.”

Medea-Peters says they are looking at increasing the number of staff to help meet demand, as well as hoping to receive donations for some much-needed items. Those items include baby formula, diapers size 5/6, sugar, oil, gift cards, and microwave popcorn.

If you or someone you know is in need of help related to domestic violence, call the DVIP hotline at 1-800-373-1043.

