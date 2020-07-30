Coronavirus affecting gym memberships

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Workers at gyms across eastern Iowa said some of their members are still hesitant to come back. This comes after a new survey by TD Ameritrade found 59 percent of gym goers don’t plan on renewing their membership after the coronavirus pandemic.

Governor Reynolds allowed gyms to reopen in May. Workers at the Midwest Athletic Club in Cedar Rapids said they are doing a lot more cleaning. They also tell members to clean machines before and after they use them.

They are still holding fitness classes. It’s in small groups, and they spread out as much as they can. Workers said some people have decided to cancel or freeze their memberships. Workers said exercise is good for you.

“Really the one place to make a lot of gains as far as lean muscle mass, increased immunity, is the access to have weights, to have support and the accountability,” said Jane Jakobsen, Personal Training Director. “I think that’s one of the biggest things.”

Some MAC members said they weighed the pros and cons of going back to the gym.

“Two months back,” said gym member Lauren Hammerberg. “For me it’s mental and physical health. Both. So it’s definitely worth it.”

“I say follow your gut,” added gym member Carmen Eby. “For me it’s fine, others may not have the same reaction.”

The survey also stated that people are finding cheaper alternatives to the gym. Meanwhile, some gyms are offering deals for new members.

“We can go out, and we can Google workouts, and we might know what to do, but it’s actually doing it that the gym is helpful for,” said Jakobsen. “So if you have an appointment, or you have a specific place to work out, I think that, that’s always helpful.”

