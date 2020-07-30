Advertisement

Congress awards its highest honor to USS Indianapolis crew

This is cruiser USS Indianapolis which was sunk month before end of World War II. (AP Photo)
This is cruiser USS Indianapolis which was sunk month before end of World War II. (AP Photo)(Associated Press)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress has awarded the Congressional Gold Medal, its highest honor, to surviving crew members of the USS Indianapolis.

The ship delivered key components of the first nuclear bomb and was later sunk by Japan during World War II. The ship, with 1,195 personnel aboard, delivered enriched uranium and other parts of the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima, Japan, in August 1945.

Four days after delivering its top secret cargo, the ship was sunk by Japanese torpedoes. Of nearly 900 men who went into the Philippine Sea, just 316 survived. The death toll of 879 men was the largest single disaster at sea in U.S. Navy history.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump floats idea of election delay, a virtual impossibility

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, MARK SHERMAN and COLLEEN LONG Associated Press
President Donald Trump is for the first time publicly floating a “delay” to the Nov. 3 presidential election, as he makes unsubstantiated allegations that increased mail-in voting will result in fraud.

National

Stone Temple Pilots to perform debut album ‘Core’ live

Updated: 16 minutes ago
The band will be performing their debut album “Core” on Nugs TV.

Our Town

Our Town: Owners of ‘Relish’ find ways to support Grinnell community

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Jay Greene
One couple uses their business to give back to the community.

National

12 Bradley students test positive for COVID-19 after event

Updated: 24 minutes ago
Bradley University says a dozen students who tested positive for COVID-19, including some who attended a social gathering after they led freshman orientation programs this month.

Latest News

National

Amid the pandemic, Big Tech reports mixed earnings

Updated: 28 minutes ago
Big Tech companies reported mixed quarterly earnings on Thursday, a day after their top executives faced a tough congressional grilling over their market power and alleged monopolistic practices.

National

Ford’s results not as grim as expected for virus-marred 2Q

Updated: 30 minutes ago
Ford Motor Co. has posted results that were not as grim as expected for its second quarter that saw its U.S. factories shuttered for half the period to combat the spread of the coronavirus and car buyers sheltering in place.

Our Town

Our Town: ‘Dari Barn’ serves as a tradition for Grinnell’s residents, past and present

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Jay Greene
The Dari Barn serves as a tradition for many families in Grinnell.

National

Prosecutor: No charges for officer in Michael Brown’s death

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By JIM SALTER
St. Louis County’s top prosecutor will not charge the former police officer who fatally shot Michael Brown, a dramatic decision that could reopen old wounds amid a renewed and intense national conversation about racial injustice and the police treatment of minorities.

National

2nd US virus surge hits plateau, but few experts celebrate

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By MIKE STOBBE and NICKY FORSTER Associated Press
Scientists aren’t celebrating by any means, warning that the trend is driven by four big, hard-hit states and that cases are rising in at least half of all the states.

News

School year to start outside at Holy Family Schools

Updated: 1 hour ago
Holy Family Schools in Cedar Rapids says it will hold classes outside to start the school year.