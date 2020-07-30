Collins Aerospace laying off employees due to COVID-19

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Collins Aerospace announced that they will have to lay off employees due to COVID-19.

Officials with the company stated, “Collins Aerospace continues to experience and forecast reduced business due to COVID-19. While we were hopeful the previous cost-cutting steps to align our business with lower levels of commercial demand would be enough - they simply were not.”

Employees impacted by this will be receiving a separation payment, transition payment, and continuation of benefits. Services will also be available to support those employees through the transition.

