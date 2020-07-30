Advertisement

Collins Aerospace laying off employees due to COVID-19

A sign for Collins Aerospace on their campus in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 (Taylor Holt/KCRG)
A sign for Collins Aerospace on their campus in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 (Taylor Holt/KCRG)(KCRG)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Collins Aerospace announced that they will have to lay off employees due to COVID-19.

Officials with the company stated, “Collins Aerospace continues to experience and forecast reduced business due to COVID-19. While we were hopeful the previous cost-cutting steps to align our business with lower levels of commercial demand would be enough - they simply were not.”

Employees impacted by this will be receiving a separation payment, transition payment, and continuation of benefits. Services will also be available to support those employees through the transition.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Cedar Rapids man faces second charge of sexual abuse

Updated: 10 minutes ago
A man faces a second charge of sexual abuse after court documents claim he sexually abused two teenagers.

Local

Suspect arrested in Waterloo shooting that killed teen

Updated: 14 minutes ago
A suspect has been arrested in connection to a Waterloo shooting that killed a 15-year-old.

Local

Holy Family Schools to start year outside

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Holy Family Schools, in Cedar Rapids, says it will hold classes outside to start the school year.

Local

Home school applications at Waterloo Schools available

Updated: 1 hour ago
Parents and guardians who choose to home school their children for the 2020-2021 school year can contact Waterloo Schools for an application.

Latest News

Iowa

Gov. Reynolds gives additional guidance for returning to schools this fall

Updated: 3 hours ago
Gov. Reynolds announced Thursday additional guidance for schools and parents as students and educators prepare to return to class this fall.

Iowa

Iowa City names three finalist for Chief of Police position

Updated: 3 hours ago
Iowa City has announced the three finalist for the position of Chief of Police.

Iowa

Stepped up enforcement for social distancing coming for Iowa bars, restaurants

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Adam Carros
Iowa is stepping up enforcement of mandates on social distancing and hygiene practices at bars and restaurants across the state.

Sports

No spitting, no handshakes guidance for Iowa High School football

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Adam Carros
No spitting, no post-game handshake and no mask requirements are among the list of recommendations the Iowa High School Athletic Association released for high school football to begin next month.

Iowa

649 COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths reported in Iowa Thursday

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 649 more COVID-19 cases and 10 more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

Iowa

Holy Family School System to hold classes outside this fall

Updated: 4 hours ago
Holy Family Catholic School System said it plans to move classes outside when they resume this fall.