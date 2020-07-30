Advertisement

Clarksville shuts out Lisbon in 1A semi-final

Lisbon lost to Clarksville in the 1A semi-finals.(KCRG)
By Josh Christensen
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT DODGE, Iowa (KCRG) - Lisbon’s season came to an end after falling to Clarksville in the Class 1A state semi-finals on Wednesday, 4-0.

The game was scoreless until the bottom of the fourth when Ainsley Lovrien hit a sac fly, scoring Kori Wedeking to give the Indians a 1-0 lead. Clarksville added some breathing room in the sixth inning with three runs, including a two-run double by Wedeking.

