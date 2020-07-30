Advertisement

Cedar Rapids restaurant using UV lights to disinfect amid pandemic

By Becky Phelps
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 12:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A local restaurant and bar is going a step further with its cleaning protocols amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Carrie Kraklio owns The Fieldhouse in Cedar Rapids. Since the pandemic started, she’s had to step up their normal cleaning routine. The restaurant is social distancing tables, offering curbside pickup, limiting hours, and cleaning tables and menus between uses.

On Tuesday night, Kraklio added ultraviolet lights to the list of disinfectants she’s using.

She heard about the option from Richard Allen, who does LED lighting work for local bars and restaurants. Allen says when he heard about hospitals using UV lights to clean patient rooms, it gave him an idea to start a new business. Allen recently launched Dusty’s Sanitation, where he hopes to use his powerful UV light equipment to help keep local businesses safer, starting with The Fieldhouse.

“So, when [the bacteria] hits the surface it lives for a few days. So, with that said, it accumulates. The more people, the more talking, especially without masks, and the more touching. In some cases, you can wipe it down, do a pretty good job, but with the UV lights it pretty much kills it all,” Allen said.

Allen said he points the high-powered UV lights at the bar tables and chairs where the most buildup of bacteria occurs. The lights are left on a timer for one hour, because he said killing bacteria takes a mixture of power and timing. Experts say UV rays can be harmful to people, so no one can be in the room while the lights are on.

The Center for Disease Control says the effectiveness of UV rays as a disinfectant isn’t studied on a regular basis like other germ killers, so it’s unknown exactly how well it works. The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics said it’s used UV lights for sterilization for laboratories, equipment, and most recently patient rooms, for the last five years. Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Jorge Salinas said he thinks UV lights can be used to kill the coronavirus, but that it should only be an added layer of protection along with social distancing and masks.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Group holds first of many “Peace Walks” to bring light to youth violence

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brian Tabick
Group plans to hold first of many “Peace Walks” to bring light to youth violence

Local

North Liberty city leaders host listening session to discuss social justice and racial equity

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Taylor Holt
The first of several listening sessions took place Wednesday, where North Liberty city leaders and the community discussed social justice and racial equity.

Local

‘Mask of Wellness’ movement takes off in Iowa by encouraging businesses to be ‘COVID conscious’

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mary Green
The movement encourages businesses to take steps to promote health and safety as they reopen and keep their doors open during the pandemic.

News

Hole in mask, social distancing among suggestions for high school band and choir students

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Iowa High School Music Association released guidance on Wednesday of how band and choir students can stay safe as school starts back up.

Latest News

News

Waterloo community holds peace march after teen's death

Updated: 2 hours ago
Community members in Waterloo held a march promoting peace in the city after the recent killing of a local teenager.

News

Slit in masks, ventilating rooms among suggestions for high school music students

Updated: 2 hours ago
Slit in masks, ventilating rooms among suggestions for high school music students

News

Iowa Board of Regents approves cut in university budgets

Updated: 2 hours ago
The coronavirus is causing some large budget cuts for Iowa's state universities.

Iowa

Group of physicians, others, set to deliver letter to Gov. Reynolds asking for mask mandate

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
A group of physicians and advanced practice providers have signed onto an open letter calling for a mask mandate in Iowa, which will be given to Gov. Kim Reynolds.

News

Funnel cloud sighted in Benton County

Updated: 3 hours ago
Benton County residents sighted a funnel cloud on Wednesday.

News

North Liberty holds first social justice and racial equity listening sessions

Updated: 3 hours ago
The first of several listening sessions took place today where North Liberty city leaders and the community discussed social justice and racial equity.