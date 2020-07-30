Cedar Rapids restaurant using UV lights to disinfect amid pandemic

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A local restaurant and bar is going a step further with its cleaning protocols amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Carrie Kraklio owns The Fieldhouse in Cedar Rapids. Since the pandemic started, she’s had to step up their normal cleaning routine. The restaurant is social distancing tables, offering curbside pickup, limiting hours, and cleaning tables and menus between uses.

On Tuesday night, Kraklio added ultraviolet lights to the list of disinfectants she’s using.

She heard about the option from Richard Allen, who does LED lighting work for local bars and restaurants. Allen says when he heard about hospitals using UV lights to clean patient rooms, it gave him an idea to start a new business. Allen recently launched Dusty’s Sanitation, where he hopes to use his powerful UV light equipment to help keep local businesses safer, starting with The Fieldhouse.

“So, when [the bacteria] hits the surface it lives for a few days. So, with that said, it accumulates. The more people, the more talking, especially without masks, and the more touching. In some cases, you can wipe it down, do a pretty good job, but with the UV lights it pretty much kills it all,” Allen said.

Allen said he points the high-powered UV lights at the bar tables and chairs where the most buildup of bacteria occurs. The lights are left on a timer for one hour, because he said killing bacteria takes a mixture of power and timing. Experts say UV rays can be harmful to people, so no one can be in the room while the lights are on.

The Center for Disease Control says the effectiveness of UV rays as a disinfectant isn’t studied on a regular basis like other germ killers, so it’s unknown exactly how well it works. The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics said it’s used UV lights for sterilization for laboratories, equipment, and most recently patient rooms, for the last five years. Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Jorge Salinas said he thinks UV lights can be used to kill the coronavirus, but that it should only be an added layer of protection along with social distancing and masks.

