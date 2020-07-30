Cedar Rapids man faces second charge of sexual abuse

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man faces a second charge of sexual abuse after court documents claim he sexually abused two teenagers.

Documents show 23-year-old Tanner Hart, of Cedar Rapids, forced a sex act upon a 19-year-old at an apartment on Kirkwood Parkway back in November of 2019.

They also show the prior charge involves an 18-year-old, he’s accused of performing a sex act on at an apartment on Kirkwood Courts back in September of 2019.

