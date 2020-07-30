Beyond The Weather – Sign of Winter

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - High pressure continues to build across the area. This gives us many chances for clear nighttime skies. In fact, expect a September like air mass moves in next week. This pairs well with the return of one of my favorite winter constellations.

During the winter month, I often find myself looking into the southern sky looking at the constellation Orion. During the past few months, it has been very hard if not impossible to see as it was behind the sun.

Look for the return of Orion during the coming weeks in the eastern sky around 4:30 am. It will be low on the horizon. Also seen that this same time will be the planet Venus in the eastern sky higher off the horizon.

Happy Stargazing!

