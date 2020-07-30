7,441 Iowans filed for unemployment last week

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Workforce Development reports 7,441 Iowans filed for unemployment between July 19 and July 25.

Of those, 6,764 claims were by those who live and work in Iowa, and 677 of the claims were by those who work in Iowa but live in another state.

The total of continuing weekly unemployment claims for last week was 110,960. That’s a decrease of 4,970 from the previous reporting period.

The total in unemployment insurance benefit payments was $31,811,405.67 for July 19-25.

The industries with the most claims were manufacturing (1,850), self-employed/independent contractors (1,154), health care and social assistance (693), education services (517) and accommodations/food services (472).

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Comensation (FPUC) benefits payments totaled $83,802,990 last week. That makes a total of $1,480,501,543 in FPUC benefits paid since April 4.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits totaled $5,170,615.30 last week.

And a total of $3,771,896.82 was paid in Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) benefits. That makes a total of $35,687,243.11 in PEUC benefits since May 27.

Iowa Workforce Development said claimants will see a decrease in their weekly benefit amount because FPUC benefits ended on July 25 in Iowa. That’s $600 in additional weekly benefits that stopped.

For more information on this week’s data, visit https://www.iowalmi.gov/unemployment-insurance-statistics

