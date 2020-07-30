649 COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths reported in Iowa Thursday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 649 more COVID-19 cases and 10 more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m. on July 30, the state’s data is showing a total of 43,844 COVID-19 cases and 854 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 5,672 tests were reported to have been conducted over the last 24 hours, making the total number of tests conducted 469,606 since the pandemic began.

There are currently a total of 237 patients hospitalized with the virus, with 33 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of those patients, 76 are in the ICU and 31 are on ventilators.

