Warm again, look for a few isolated storms this afternoon

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 4:36 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We’re starting off nice and quiet this morning with a few clouds around. There’s a weak front in the area and by mid-afternoon that could feasibly pop an isolated storm, especially over our central and south zones. This chance would include Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. That’s the story going into tonight as well. Regarding tomorrow, a system to our south should largely steal the show leaving the vast majority of our area dry and quiet, though locations south of I-80 could potentially see a shower. High pressure generally takes over beyond this with very little additional rainfall opportunities until the end of next week.

