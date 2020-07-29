Advertisement

US death toll from the coronavirus hits 150,000

Lab technician James Donald, right, uses a nasal swab to test Hugo Marti for COVID-19, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at the AHEPA Apartments in Miami. Miami-Dade County Commissioner Esteban "Steve" Bovo and Prime Care Family Medical Centers opened the free testing site to test the residents of the senior apartments.
Lab technician James Donald, right, uses a nasal swab to test Hugo Marti for COVID-19, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at the AHEPA Apartments in Miami. Miami-Dade County Commissioner Esteban "Steve" Bovo and Prime Care Family Medical Centers opened the free testing site to test the residents of the senior apartments.(Wilfredo Lee | AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
By DAVID KLEPPER, Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The confirmed death toll from the coronavirus in the U.S. has hit 150,000, by the far the highest toll in the world.

That’s according to the tally kept by Johns Hopkins University. The bleak milestone comes amid signs that the nation’s outbreak is beginning to stabilize in the Sun Belt but heating up in the Midwest, fueled largely by young adults who are hitting bars, restaurants, and gyms again.  

The surge has been accompanied by a burgeoning outbreak of misinformation and conspiracy theories about supposed cures and the effectiveness of masks.

