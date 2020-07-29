Advertisement

Two injured in home explosion in Dubuque County

Photo courtesy: MGN
Photo courtesy: MGN (KKTV)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASCADE, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were hurt when an explosion took place at a rural Dubuque County home on Tuesday, according to authorities.

At around 3:01 p.m. on Tuesday, the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible explosion and fire at 23887 North Cascade Road, located to the northeast of Cascade. The home sustained significant damage due to the blaze, with officials estimating it to be in excess of $250,000.

Two people inside the home were injured in the incident. They were taken to a hospital in Dubuque for what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Firefighters believe the explosion occurred due to a gasoline leak from a 1965 Ford Mustang in the garage. The car had already been taken out of the garage, but lingering fumes apparently entered the basement of the home where they were likely ignited by a pilot light.

The Bernard Fire, Farley Fire, and Epworth Fire departments assisted in the emergency response.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Our Town

Sullvan’s jewel box bank in downtown Grinnell a piece of history

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Jay Greene
The people who live in Our Town Grinnell are incredibly proud of the town's history. Many stories of the town are preserved in its buildings.

News

Our Town: Grinnell's historic bank building a jewel of the Midwest

Updated: 1 hour ago
KCRG TV9's Jay Greene shows one building the makes Grinnell a jewel of the Midwest.

News

Iowa State makes schedule change for football

Updated: 1 hour ago
Iowa State's football program added a new opponent to its schedule.

News

Grocery stores push back as suspension of bottle returns lifted

Updated: 1 hour ago
Grocers are pushing back after a resumption of requiring returns for bottle deposit-eligible containers in Iowa, citing health concerns.

Latest News

Iowa

Inmate from Linn County dies after infection with coronavirus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By the Associated Press
The Corrections Department announced the death of another inmate who was infected with the coronavirus.

Local

Johnson County Board of Health weighs recommending an ordinance requiring face coverings

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Aaron Scheinblum
The Johnson County Board of Health discussed potentially making it mandatory for people to wear a face covering inside the county Thursday evening.

I9 Investigations

Fact Check: New national Republican ad mischaracterizes impact of estate, or “death,” tax

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ethan Stein
A new ad from a national Republican committee misses the mark on how the estate tax affects small farms and businesses.

News

Clarke University’s Athletics Department implements safety measures as student athletes prepare to return to practice

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Clarke University is implementing new safety measures for student athletes returning to campus amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Fact Check: Ernst-backing ad on Greenfield and the so-called "death tax"

Updated: 1 hours ago
The I9 Fact Check team looks at a recent National Republican Senatorial Committee ad that challenges Theresa Greenfield on the estate tax.

News

Clarke University implements safety plans for returning athletes

Updated: 1 hours ago
As sports start making a comeback, Clarke University in Dubuque will be implementing new safety measures as soon as student-athletes return to campus.