Two injured in home explosion in Dubuque County

CASCADE, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were hurt when an explosion took place at a rural Dubuque County home on Tuesday, according to authorities.

At around 3:01 p.m. on Tuesday, the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible explosion and fire at 23887 North Cascade Road, located to the northeast of Cascade. The home sustained significant damage due to the blaze, with officials estimating it to be in excess of $250,000.

Two people inside the home were injured in the incident. They were taken to a hospital in Dubuque for what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Firefighters believe the explosion occurred due to a gasoline leak from a 1965 Ford Mustang in the garage. The car had already been taken out of the garage, but lingering fumes apparently entered the basement of the home where they were likely ignited by a pilot light.

The Bernard Fire, Farley Fire, and Epworth Fire departments assisted in the emergency response.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.