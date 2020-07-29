Advertisement

State Department of Education to rule on in-person school appeals

The Iowa Department of Education logo.
The Iowa Department of Education logo.(Courtesy: Iowa Department of Education)
By the Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Department of Education says it will rule next week on appeals filed by at least districts opposed to fully opening schools to in-person classes when the new school year begins in the coming weeks.

Earlier this month, Gov. Kim Reynolds overrode local school districts that wanted to hold online classes. She instead is requiring students to spend at least half of their education time in classrooms this upcoming school year, even as the state’s coronavirus cases have surged this summer.

News of the upcoming ruling came as the state’s online virus tracker shows nine more COVID-19 deaths and more than 450 new cases confirmed on Wednesday from the day before.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Altercation between inmate, staff at Fort Madison prison

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
An inmate at a southeast Iowa state prison allegedly attacked one of the corrections officers working there on Tuesday, according to officials.

National

US death toll from the coronavirus hits 150,000

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By DAVID KLEPPER, Associated Press
The confirmed death toll from the coronavirus in the U.S. has hit 150,000, by the far the highest toll in the world.

Local

One killed in single-vehicle crash in La Porte City

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
One person was killed in a truck crash in Black Hawk County on Wednesday, according to law enforcement officials.

Iowa

Paramount Theatre in Cedar Rapids to host Beatles vs. Stones show

Updated: 2 hours ago
Paramount Theatre will host two tribute bands as they face off in the show “Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown” on September 20 as part of the venue’s Return to Live plan.

Latest News

National

McDonald’s permanently closing 200 restaurants

Updated: 3 hours ago
McDonald’s is reportedly closing 200 U.S. locations.

National

National Interagency Fire Center's Stanton Florea discusses "If You Fly, We Can't" campaign

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

ACT registration page crashes due to high demand for make-up tests

Updated: 4 hours ago
The ACT's registration page crashed after high demand for make-up tests due to the pandemic.

News

The Great Iowa Fall Ride has been canceled

Updated: 4 hours ago
RAGBRAI organizers have canceled The Great Iowa Fall Ride.

News

Suspect arrested in Des Moines triple homicide case

Updated: 4 hours ago
Des Moines police announced today US Marshals captured a suspect in the death of three teens in January.

News

Pandemic could cause poll worker shortage

Updated: 4 hours ago
The coronavirus pandemic could cause a shortage of poll workers.