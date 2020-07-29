Advertisement

RAGRBAI organizers cancel The Great Iowa Fall Ride

Ragbrai announced the Great Iowa Fall Ride for October 2-4.
Ragbrai announced the Great Iowa Fall Ride for October 2-4.(Courtesy: Ragbrai's Facebook page)
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 9:55 AM CDT
IOWA FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - RAGBRAI organizers have canceled The Great Iowa Fall Ride.

The ride was originally scheduled for October 2 – 4.

“It’s really unfortunate that we’re having to do this again but it’s just the right thing to do. 2020 is just not a great time for events,” said Dieter Drake, ride director. “We will shift our focus entirely to RAGBRAI forty-eight and remain steadfast in our dedication to make it even better in 2021.”

The Great Iowa Fall Ride was planned to be a 3-day bike ride festival hosted by the city of Iowa Falls.

Organizers said RAGBRAI XLVIII will return in 2021.

