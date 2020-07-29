Advertisement

Police say suspect in Des Moines triple killing arrested

(Source: Gray News)
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Des Moines police say a suspect in the January shooting deaths of three teens has been arrested in Illinois.

Police say 17-year-old Leontreal Jones was arrested Tuesday in Peoria, Illinois, on robbery warrants out of Iowa.

Police say Des Moines detectives have traveled to Peoria and expect Jones to be extradited to Iowa soon. Police say once Jones is returned to Iowa, he’ll be charged with first-degree murder in the Jan. 30 deaths of brothers 19-year-old Devonte Swanks and 16-year-old Malachi Swanks and a friend, 15-year-old Thayne Wright.

Officers found their bodies in a southeast Des Moines duplex after responding to reports of shots fired.

