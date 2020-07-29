Advertisement

Paramount Theatre in Cedar Rapids to host Beatles vs. Stones show

(KCRG)
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Paramount Theatre will host two tribute bands as they face off in the show “Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown” on September 20 as part of the venue’s Return to Live plan.

Tribute bands Abbey Road and Satisfaction will perform in the musical showdown.

Return to Live is VenuWorks’ plan to bring live events back to Cedar Rapids with health and safety precautions in place. You can see the safety measures that will be implemented here.

Tickets for the show go on-sale July 31 and start at $23.

For more information go to creventslive.com.

