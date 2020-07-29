One killed in single-vehicle crash in La Porte City

LA PORTE CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was killed in a truck crash in Black Hawk County on Wednesday, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 5:40 a.m. on Wednesday, the emergency responders were sent to a report of a crash involving a white box truck in the 800 block of Commercial Street. The first to arrive at the scene located the truck on its side up against a tree.

The driver was unresponsive inside the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver’s name was not released at this time.

Law enforcement officials believe that the truck left the roadway and lost control, causing it to flip onto its side.

The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office, La Porte City Police, Fire, and Rescue, the Iowa Department of Motor Vehicle enforcement, and the Waterloo Fire Department.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

