North Linn routs Ridge View, heads back to 2A semifinal

FORT DODGE, Iowa (KCRG) - It was domination, pure and simple. The 2A defending champion North Linn Lynx defeated the Ridge View Falcons 10-0 in five innings on Tuesday to advance to the semifinal round. With the win, the Lynx improve to 24-0.

“I tell them to go in there and just take the game away from them,” said head coach Marv Porter. “Don’t let them get started. Keep the train moving. Speed, power, and pitching thats what you need.”

North Linn set the tone in the first inning as pitcher Abby Flanagan started out the game with five straight strikeouts.

“I’m really happy that we came out strong and we’re able to execute,” Flanagan said.

The offense started in the first inning as Kaitlyn Sommerfelt registered a RBI after a sacrifice fly to center field. In the second inning, the Lynx added three more and the rout was on.

In the fourth inning, Flanagan belted her first home run of the season, giving the Lynx a 9-0 lead.

“My dad’s always saying that you shouldn’t be swinging for home runs, you should just be swinging for a base hit so thats what I tried to do, but it’s really awesome to get it here though,” Flanagan said.

In the circle, Flanagan was near perfect as she did not surrender a hit. The only blemish on her stat line was a hit by pitch that came in the fourth inning.

“It doesn’t surprise me the things that she does,” Porter said. “Her and her sister are great ball players and that whole senior class is good so its a pleasure to be with them.”

The Lynx will face off with Northeast on Wednesday at 5:00 p.m.

