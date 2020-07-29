North Liberty City Council approves face mask initiative

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - North Liberty’s city council unanimously approved an initiative that advises residents to wear face masks and social distance in public.

The initiative begins immediately and urges people to wear a face covering at any outdoor or indoor public setting. Residents must also practice social distancing whenever possible.

The initiative also advises businesses in the area to adopt policies that require customers to wear masks.

The city says reducing the spread of COVID-19 is critical to schools reopening, businesses recovering and the community’s health.

”I think we can all do our part in this which is a simple thing,” city council member Raquisha Harrington said. “And I know there are those who oppose wearing a mask for many reasons. But I think locally we can do our part, and we want our businesses to remain open and our kids to return to school in some capacity.”

The city said Johnson County Public Health provided the guidelines on face masks and urges the adoption of mask mandates across all of Iowa.

See the full initiative here.

