McDonald’s permanently closing 200 restaurants
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(CNN) - McDonald’s is reportedly closing 200 U.S. locations.
USA Today reports that most of these closures will be in Wal-Mart stores.
McDonald’s planned to shutter these restaurants in the future. The fast-food giant says the timeline was moved up.
That could likely be from the coronavirus, which impacted operations at 30,000 restaurants.
McDonald’s says its second-quarter net income fell 68 percent to $484 million.
