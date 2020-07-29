McDonald’s permanently closing 200 restaurants

(CNN) - McDonald’s is reportedly closing 200 U.S. locations.

USA Today reports that most of these closures will be in Wal-Mart stores.

McDonald’s planned to shutter these restaurants in the future. The fast-food giant says the timeline was moved up.

That could likely be from the coronavirus, which impacted operations at 30,000 restaurants.

McDonald’s says its second-quarter net income fell 68 percent to $484 million.

