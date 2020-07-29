Advertisement

Kennedy shuts out Muscatine, advances to 5A title game

Cedar Rapids Kennedy is one win away from a state championship after beating Muscatine, 9-0.
By Josh Christensen
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT DODGE, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Kennedy is headed to the Class 5A championship game for the first time in school history after shutting out Muscatine in the semi-finals, 9-0.

The Cougars scored their first run in the bottom of the second inning on an RBI single from Sam Scheck. After that, it was the theme of the long ball. Mya Dodge and Abby Spore hit back-to-back home runs in the third inning to give Kennedy a 4-0 lead. Senior Kaylin Kinney hit a three-run blast in the sixth to secure the victory.

Kennedy will face Fort Dodge in the championship game on Thursday at 5:00 p.m.

