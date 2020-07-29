Iowa City Schools would like to start after Labor Day

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City Community School District says it’s considering delaying the start of the school year. It’s waiting on the Iowa Department of Education about getting a waiver to allow all classes to be online. The district said it’s considering delaying the start of the year by two weeks, which would mean the year would end in June. This delay would give the district more time to incorporate parents’ choices and see how the students returning to the University of Iowa impacts virus activity.

“We also believe that with this calendar with a post Labor Day start. It’ll help support our claim to the Department of Education because we’re really moving from a five week ask to a 3.5 week ask and they’ve been pretty clear that with the way they are considering this conversation was for short periods of time,” Matt Degner, Iowa City Community School District interim superintendent, said.

If the state board of education grants Iowa City a waiver, it will vote on its Return to Learn Plan next week. A survey of 750 staff members showed 95 percent are comfortable continuing an online model and 60% are comfortable with a hybrid model.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.