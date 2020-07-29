Advertisement

Iowa City police search for missing teen

The family of 16-year-old Ysidra Shaw reported her missing Tuesday afternoon.
The family of 16-year-old Ysidra Shaw reported her missing Tuesday afternoon.(KCRG)
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police say an Iowa City teen has been missing since Tuesday afternoon. Family say the last time anyone saw Ysidra Shaw, 16, of Iowa City was at 3:30 p.m. She was wearing a white, gray and pink striped T-shirt, jean shorts and Black Nike shoes. She is 5′7, wears glasses and her ears are pierced. Anyone with information should call Iowa City Police at 319-356-6800.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

City of Cedar Rapids says it’ll work with Advocates for Social Justice, but group and its supporters call for a greater role in developing citizen review board

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Mary Green
The City of Cedar Rapids said Tuesday that getting opinions from people of color will be critical as it establishes a citizen review board as it promised.

News

Iowa City Schools would like to start after Labor Day

Updated: 53 minutes ago
Iowa City Community School District would like to start classes two weeks later and completely virtually.

Local

CRCSD discuss “Return to Learn” plans

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brian Tabick
CRCSD discuss “Return to Learn” plans

Our Town

Sullvan’s jewel box bank in downtown Grinnell a piece of history

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jay Greene
The people who live in Our Town Grinnell are incredibly proud of the town's history. Many stories of the town are preserved in its buildings.

Latest News

Local

Two injured in home explosion in Dubuque County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Two people were hurt when an explosion took place at a rural Dubuque County home on Tuesday, according to authorities.

News

Our Town: Grinnell's historic bank building a jewel of the Midwest

Updated: 5 hours ago
KCRG TV9's Jay Greene shows one building the makes Grinnell a jewel of the Midwest.

News

Iowa State makes schedule change for football

Updated: 5 hours ago
Iowa State's football program added a new opponent to its schedule.

News

Grocery stores push back as suspension of bottle returns lifted

Updated: 5 hours ago
Grocers are pushing back after a resumption of requiring returns for bottle deposit-eligible containers in Iowa, citing health concerns.

Iowa

Inmate from Linn County dies after infection with coronavirus

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By the Associated Press
The Corrections Department announced the death of another inmate who was infected with the coronavirus.

Local

Johnson County Board of Health weighs recommending an ordinance requiring face coverings

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Aaron Scheinblum
The Johnson County Board of Health discussed potentially making it mandatory for people to wear a face covering inside the county Thursday evening.