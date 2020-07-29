Iowa City police search for missing teen

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police say an Iowa City teen has been missing since Tuesday afternoon. Family say the last time anyone saw Ysidra Shaw, 16, of Iowa City was at 3:30 p.m. She was wearing a white, gray and pink striped T-shirt, jean shorts and Black Nike shoes. She is 5′7, wears glasses and her ears are pierced. Anyone with information should call Iowa City Police at 319-356-6800.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.