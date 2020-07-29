Inmates praised for saving deputy’s life

(CNN) - Three inmates in a suburban Atlanta jail are being credited with saving a deputy’s life.

The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office said the trio noticed the officer was not feeling well as he conducted his securty procedures.

After he returned to his seat, the deputy lost consciousness. He then fell onto the floor and hurt his head.

The inmates began pounding on their doors loudly enough to wake up the deputy, who then opened the cell doors.

After that, he lost consciousness again and the inmates administered aid until help arrived.

The deputy is now recovering at home.

