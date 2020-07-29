Inmate describes conditions at Fort Dodge Correctional Facility

FORT DODGE, Iowa (WOI) - The Fort Dodge prison is dealing with the largest outbreak of COVID-19 of any prison in the state right now, and one inmate there said he does not feel safe.

Talon Ladd is one of more than 2,000 inmates at the facility. He said he hasn’t had a meal outside his cell for months because of the pandemic.

He also shares a cell with two other inmates, making it hard to social distance.

“People are dying,” inmate Talon Ladd said. “Like, it’s only a matter of time? They did this to us. We weren’t coming in and out of the prison and exposing ourselves. We didn’t have a choice. We’re forced to be in the situation because of the mistakes we made, yeah. Like I’m currently sitting in prison for hunting, you know? And I don’t want a death sentence for that.”

The Iowa Department of corrections says at least 59 inmates and 14 staffers tested positive for COVID-19 at the Fort Dodge facility. 277 other inmates and 16 additional staff there are reported as recovered from coronavirus.

At least one inmate there has died of the virus. The autopsy results are pending for another inmate.

