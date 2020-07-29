Funnel cloud spotted in Benton County, no damage reported

KEYSTONE, Iowa (KCRG) - Numerous people reported seeing the same funnel cloud in Benton County on Wednesday evening, which may have only briefly touched the ground before dissipating.

Reports of the funnel started being made just after 5:20 p.m. on Wednesday. The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities issued a Tornado Warning for southern Benton County at around 5:49 p.m., citing a report from law enforcement that indicated the funnel had briefly touched down. The funnel weakened and dissipated a few minutes later, with the warning being canceled at 6:00 p.m.

Multiple viewers sent KCRG-TV9 photos of the funnel, viewed from Vinton, Keystone, Van Horne, Belle Plaine, and Marengo, among other locations nearby. None of the photos submitted showed the funnel reaching all the way to the ground.

Forecasters said that conditions were favorable along the U.S. Highway 30 corridor for weak funnels, which are being produced from a different process than a more traditional tornado that can last a long time or cause significant damage. However, if one is sighted on the ground in your area, seek shelter in an interior room or basement to protect yourself.

See viewer submitted photos of the funnel cloud below, and submit your own:

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.